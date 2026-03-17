Grubauer will protect the home net against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, according to Sound of Hockey.

Grubauer is coming off a 32-save performance in Saturday's 5-2 win over Vancouver. He has a 12-8-3 record this campaign with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 26 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league with 3.49 goals per game this season, but the team has lost seven of 10 games since returning from the Olympic break.