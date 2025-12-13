Lindgren posted an assist, five blocked shots and four PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Lindgren ended a 10-game point drought with the helper. The defenseman has seen steady top-four minutes in a shutdown role on the second pairing this season. He's at four helpers, 20 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 37 PIM, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating over 29 appearances. Lindgren's offense has always been limited, and that's been exacerbated by the Kraken's scoring struggles.