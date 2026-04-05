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Winterton (personal) is back with the Kraken but won't play Saturday versus the Blackhawks, per Sound of Hockey.

Winterton was on the ice for warmups, but he will miss an eighth straight game. The 22-year-old will be an option moving forward, though it's unclear if he'll get a chance to carve out a spot on the fourth line to close out the campaign.

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