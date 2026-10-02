Dunn scored a goal on two shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Dunn factored into three of Seattle's first four goals during an excellent season debut. He assisted on Jordan Eberle's power-play opener before blasting a point shot through traffic just 32 seconds later to give the Kraken a 2-0 lead. Dunn added his second helper on Chandler Stephenson's goal early in the third period, finishing the night with a plus-1 rating across 20:37 of ice time. The blueliner has had at least 40 points in three of his last four seasons and figures to be a top blueline option on both even-strength and power-play situations.