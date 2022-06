Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Monday's Game 3.

A return home was just what Vasilevskiy needed, as he picked up his first win since Game 6 versus the Rangers. This was still a tough game for the 27-year-old, as the Lightning have surrendered at least 30 shots in every game of the Stanley Cup Finals so far. He'll look to build off of this performance for Wednesday's Game 4, where a win would allow the Lightning to level the series at two games apiece.