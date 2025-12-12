Head coach Jon Cooper said Friday that Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) could return to action Monday against the Panthers, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has missed the last five games due to his undisclosed injury, and he'll be unavailable for at least one more matchup Saturday against the Islanders. However, he practiced Friday and could be able to return from injured reserve as early as Monday. Over 19 appearances prior to his absence, he went 11-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .916 save percentage.