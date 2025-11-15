Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal against Florida on Saturday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vasilevskiy surrendered five goals on 13 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers before getting the hook. He has a 5-5-2 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. Florida ranks 25th in the league with 2.82 goals per game this campaign.