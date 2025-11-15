Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal against Florida on Saturday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Vasilevskiy surrendered five goals on 13 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers before getting the hook. He has a 5-5-2 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. Florida ranks 25th in the league with 2.82 goals per game this campaign.
