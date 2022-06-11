Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal in Saturday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy will look to earn his fourth straight win. The 27-year-old has shutouts in two of his last three potential elimination games, and he's allowed just four goals during his current winning streak, so he has a lot of favorable trends on his side heading into this contest.