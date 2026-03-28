Vasilevskiy made 26 saves Saturday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.

It was a rough start for Vasilevskiy, who allowed a five-hole goal 18 seconds into the game and was out of position four minutes later for the Sens' second goal. He then tightened the proverbial hatches and dominated. Vasilevskiy is undefeated in regulation in six games (5-0-1). He will likely get the night off Sunday when Tampa plays Nashville.