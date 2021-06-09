Vasilevskiy posted a 29-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

After allowing four goals in Game 4, Vasilevskiy was sensational in Game 5, sending the Central Division-leading Hurricanes home in the second round of the playoffs. The 26-year-old improved his record to 8-3 in the postseason, and Vasilevskiy and the Bolts will now meet the Bruins or the Islanders in Round 3.