Vasilevskiy made 23 saves Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win against the Sabres.

It's hard to argue with a guy who has won seven straight and 15 of his last 16 games. The Bolts play next on Thursday against the Panthers. Vasy may get rested or not, given the team's next game in Feb. 25. This rest period will do his wonders heading down the stretch.