Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Predators on Saturday.

The first goal he allowed was a Filip Forsberg's power-play slapper early in the first period. Nino Niederreiter nabbed a turnover and went five-hole on Vasilevskiy at 5:04 of the third to put the Preds up 2-1. He has won three straight games and allowed just six goals in those contests.