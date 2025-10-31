Vasilevskiy made 20 saves Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

The only puck that got past him was a redirection from the front of the net. Vasilevskiy didn't have a chance. He was stellar, and it looks like his queasy start is behind him. Vasilevskiy has won three straight games, including impressive games against Vegas and Dallas, and he's allowed just four goals in those three games. That's a stark contrast to the 17 goals he allowed in his first five games (0-3-2).