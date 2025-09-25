Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) has not skated since Friday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Vasilevskiy is hoping to return to practice on the weekend, according to head coach Jon Cooper. "Basically he's just going through some treatments and stuff. It's player management so he'll be out probably a few days, latest hopefully a week and, then, he'll be back in there," Cooper said last Saturday. Vasilevskiy is still expected to get the Opening Night start at home versus Ottawa on October 9.