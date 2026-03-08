Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: First points since return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli delivered two assists in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
He didn't have a point in three straight outings before Saturday's contest after returning from a four-game absence due to an injury. Cirelli has 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists), 97 shots and a plus-26 rating in 53 games this season. His winning percentage at the dot is 48.6 percent. Cirelli has more value on the ice than in the fantasy arena, but he does heat up offensively from time to time.
