Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Game on rise
Cirelli scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over Anaheim.
Well, doesn't the second line look good on this guy. Cirelli has a four-game goal streak on the go and seven points in that span. Check your wire -- he's likely lurking out there. Cirelli's game is on the rise.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores in third straight•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Shoots and scores•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Needs to shoot more•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores first goal of 2019-20•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.