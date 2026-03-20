Cirelli scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Cirelli has back-to-back three-point outings to his name. He's gotten on the scoresheet in six of the Lightning's last seven games, earning two goals and nine assists in that span. The 28-year-old center is loving life between Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel on the top line lately, which bodes well for the trio's production. Cirelli is at 17 goals, 29 assists, 102 shots on net, 43 hits, 38 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-30 rating through 59 contests this season.