Cirelli scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-0 win over Utah.

Cirelli closed out the scoring for the Lightning at the 19:14 mark of the third period with a wrister. It was his 15th goal of the campaign, and the 28-year-old center is now riding a four-game point streak with six points (three goals, three helpers) in that span. Cirelli has been very productive over the last few weeks and is averaging over a point per game in January with 13 (five goals, eight assists) and a plus-10 rating in 12 contests.