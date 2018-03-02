Cirelli scored a goal and added an assist through just 8:14 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against Dallas.

The 20-year-old forward was just promoted from the minors Thursday, so it was impressive to see him make an immediate impact in his first career game. Cirelli recorded 14 goals and 37 points through 51 games in the AHL this season, and his numbers during his OHL career were also solid. However, unless he receives an uptick in ice time, it's unlikely Cirelli makes much of a fantasy splash moving forward.