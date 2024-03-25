Cirelli scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

With the game locked up at 2-2 in the extra frame, Cirelli picked off an errant Ducks pass, skated the other way and finished the game on a give-and-go snap shot for the win. It was his fourth goal and fifth point for the nine games in the month of March. Cirelli is on pace to break the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career. The Lightning host the Bruins on Wednesday.