Hagel signed an eight-year, $52 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Hagel will have a cap hit of $1.5 million this season before his average annual value jumps to $6.5 million through the 2031-32 campaign. He set career-highs last year in goals (30), assists (34), points (64), shots on goal (178), blocked shots (58) and hits (68) over 81 games. The 24-year-old forward has been a good fit in Tampa Bay's top-six forward group, and he could see an increase in power-play time during the 2023-24 season.