Halverson was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Halverson hasn't yet appeared in a game for the Lightning this year, but he'll join the NHL club ahead of Thursday's home game against the Penguins. Halverson has gone 9-4-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .901 save percentage over 13 appearances with Syracuse to begin the season.

