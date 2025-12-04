Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Called up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halverson was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Halverson hasn't yet appeared in a game for the Lightning this year, but he'll join the NHL club ahead of Thursday's home game against the Penguins. Halverson has gone 9-4-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .901 save percentage over 13 appearances with Syracuse to begin the season.
