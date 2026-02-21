Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Keeps rolling Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halverson posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Syracuse's 4-0 win over Charlotte on Friday.
Halverson notched his second shutout in his last three outings, and he's won five starts in a row. He's matched his career high for shutouts in a season with five this year. He's 18-6-3 with a 2.18 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 28 appearances.
