Halverson posted a 16-save shutout in AHL Syracuse's 2-0 win over Laval on Wednesday.

Halverson has a personal-best six shutouts this season in the AHL, collecting them in just 30 games. He's 20-6-3 on the year, the second season in a row he has hit the 20-win mark. He has added a 2.17 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Lightning have only utilized Halverson as an emergency option. However, his success at the AHL level could help him become an option for Tampa Bay's backup role at some point, given Jonas Johansson's struggles.