Halverson was called up from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Halverson has a 2.39 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 42 outings with AHL Syracuse in 2025-26. He's also appeared in one game for Tampa Bay this season, but he logged just 0:06 of ice time in that Dec. 13 outing against the Islanders, and he didn't face a shot. Jonas Johansson missed Monday's game against Detroit due to an undisclosed injury, prompting Tampa Bay to dress emergency backup goaltender Kyle Konin. Halverson's promotion suggests Johansson could be unavailable again. It's also possible that Johansson is healthy, and Halverson is up to allow Andrei Vasilevskiy to take the Lightning's regular-season finale against New York off as a healthy scratch ahead of the playoffs.