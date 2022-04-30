Perry scored a power-play goal in a 6-4 win over the Islanders on Thursday.
He ends the season with a power-play goal in back-to-back games. Perry continues to be a productive bottom-six scorer and a strong presence on the power play. He finishes the regular season with 19 goals, including six on the power play, and 40 points in 82 games.
