Perry scored a goal on two shots during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres.

Perry, who has 408 career goals, notched his first tally in 15 games Monday. The 37-year-old right winger earned just one assist during the prolonged slump that started Oct. 25. Perry recorded two shots during 10:49 of ice time, including 1:34 on the power play, against the Sabres.