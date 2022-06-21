Perry scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Perry bounced back from getting tripped into the boards to tally the last goal of the game, cleaning up loose change after an Ondrej Palat shot. The tally snapped Perry's five-game point drought, and he hadn't scored since Game 3 against the Panthers in the second round. The 37-year-old winger has six goals, three helpers, 38 shots on net, 19 hits and 26 PIM in 20 contests while playing mainly in a middle-six capacity.