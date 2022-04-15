Perry picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.
Perry was lined up against his old linemate, Ryan Getzlaf, who has announced his retirement at the end of the season. The winger still has a year left on his contract and has not indicated his plans for 2022-23. Perry has changed his game as he has aged, and is still contributing in the bottom six. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last four games.
More News
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Registers helper Saturday•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Scores in third-period flurry•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Pots winner on power play•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Two points in Tuesday's win•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Lights lamp Friday•