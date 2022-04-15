Perry picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Perry was lined up against his old linemate, Ryan Getzlaf, who has announced his retirement at the end of the season. The winger still has a year left on his contract and has not indicated his plans for 2022-23. Perry has changed his game as he has aged, and is still contributing in the bottom six. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last four games.