default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Douglas was sent to AHL Syracuse on Monday on a conditioning assignment.

Douglas has been a healthy scratch for the Lightning in six consecutive games and eight of their last nine. His conditioning assignment can stay in effect for up to 14 days. Douglas has accounted for two helpers, 75 PIM, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating over 27 appearances with the big club this season.

More News