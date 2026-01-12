Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Sent to AHL for conditioning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas was sent to AHL Syracuse on Monday on a conditioning assignment.
Douglas has been a healthy scratch for the Lightning in six consecutive games and eight of their last nine. His conditioning assignment can stay in effect for up to 14 days. Douglas has accounted for two helpers, 75 PIM, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating over 27 appearances with the big club this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Back in action•
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Won't play Monday•
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Suffers injury Saturday•
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Collects first helper Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Fights in NHL debut•
-
Mammoth's Curtis Douglas: Claimed off waivers•