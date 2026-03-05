Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Waived by team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas was designated for waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Douglas, assuming he clears, figures to head down to AHL Syracuse, where he spent six games while on a conditioning assignment. In 29 NHL games this year, the 25-year-old center has managed just two assists, 17 shots and 32 hits. The extra roster spot could help facilitate a deadline move for Tampa Bay.
