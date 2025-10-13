Carlile scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in AHL Syracuse's 3-2 overtime win over Hershey on Sunday.

Carlile just missed out on the Lightning's Opening Night roster as one of the last camp cuts. The 25-year-old blueliner has four NHL appearances to his name and would be a leading option for a call-up if the Bolts are short on defensemen at any point. He hasn't been a big scorer in the AHL historically, earning just 70 points over 195 career appearances across four seasons prior to 2025-26.