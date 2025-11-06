Duke scored twice in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Duke is off to a good start this year with three goals and six helpers over 10 games. The 22-year-old had 40 points in 62 regular-season outings in his first full professional season in 2024-25, which also saw him make two NHL appearances. Duke will still need to prove himself over a longer stretch to be a candidate for a spot with the big club, but his performance is trending in the right direction for the long run.