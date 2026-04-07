Duke will be called up ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Senators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Duke saw action in just two games for the Lightning in the 2024-25 regular season, generating one goal, one shot and five hits while averaging 7:52 of ice time. With the 23-year-old center joining the NHL club, in addition to Conor Geekie, it could be an indication that there is another injury among the Bolts' forward group.