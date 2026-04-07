Lightning's Dylan Duke: Set for promotion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duke will be called up ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Senators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Duke saw action in just two games for the Lightning in the 2024-25 regular season, generating one goal, one shot and five hits while averaging 7:52 of ice time. With the 23-year-old center joining the NHL club, in addition to Conor Geekie, it could be an indication that there is another injury among the Bolts' forward group.