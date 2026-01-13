Cernak logged an assist, five blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

The helper was Cernak's first point in six games since he returned from a long-term hand injury. The 28-year-old defenseman has resumed a second-pairing role and will continue to provide steady physical play when in the lineup. For the season, Cernak has five helpers, 15 shots on net, 25 PIM, 54 hits and 54 blocked shots over 25 outings.