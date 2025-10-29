Cernak logged an assist, six hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Cernak is rarely a big contributor on offense, and that's held true with him earning two helpers over the Lightning's first 10 games. The 28-year-old continues to be a physical defenseman in a top-four role, racking up 21 hits, 23 blocked shots and eight PIM this season. His playing style can leave him vulnerable to injuries, but the lack of offense -- his career high is 21 points, set in 76 regular-season outings last year -- is what keeps him off the radar in most fantasy formats.