Cernak (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cernak was hit hard by Mathieu Olivier in the first period. The 28-year-old Cernak needed some help getting off the ice, and it's unclear if he'll be able to bounce back quickly from this injury. The Lightning's next game is Monday at home versus the Mammoth.