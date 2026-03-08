default-cbs-image
Johansson will guard the road goal against the Sabres on Sunday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto. The 30-year-old Johansson has gone 10-8-1 this campaign with a 2.98 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 21 appearances. Buffalo ranks seventh in the league with 3.40 goals per game this season.

