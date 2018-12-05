Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Involved in three goals
Joseph scored two goals and added a helper during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit.
Joseph tallied his first multi-point game since early November to help Tampa Bay come from behind for the win on Tuesday. The two goals upped his season total to eight, while his assist came at a vital moment, leveling the score to force overtime. The playmaking winger has 12 points through 29 appearances this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Scores on three of team's goals•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Pots first goal of career•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Still adapting to NHL•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Impressing coach•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Earns roster spot•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Fourth goal of preseason•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...