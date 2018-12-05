Joseph scored two goals and added a helper during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit.

Joseph tallied his first multi-point game since early November to help Tampa Bay come from behind for the win on Tuesday. The two goals upped his season total to eight, while his assist came at a vital moment, leveling the score to force overtime. The playmaking winger has 12 points through 29 appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories