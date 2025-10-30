Lightning's Max Crozier: Practicing in regular jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crozier (undisclosed) donned a regular jersey for practice Thursday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
Crozier has missed the last six games after picking up three assists in Tampa Bay's first four contests. The defenseman could return to the lineup versus Dallas on Thursday.
