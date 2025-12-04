Lightning's Max Crozier: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crozier (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Crozier missed eight straight games with his latest injury and has sat out 18 of the last 22 contests. He has three assists in eight games this season. He is slated to see third-unit minutes alongside Declan Carlile on Thursday against the Penguins.
