Sergachev (lower body) will not be in the lineup Thursday versus Vegas, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sergachev was injured in the opening period Thursday while blocking a shot, and was unable to return. The hope is that Sergachev will miss only a game or two, according to coach Jon Cooper. Sergachev has two goals, 17 assists and 69 blocked shots in 33 games this season. Look for Calvin de Haan to take his place in the lineup.