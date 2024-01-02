Sergachev (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Sergachev missed the last five games for the Lightning and is set to be out of action for at least one more due to his lower-body issue. With Erik Cernak (upper body) also unavailable, the Bolts are expected to role with just five blueliners in Tuesday's contest.