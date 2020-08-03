Stephens potted a goal on two shots and handed out four hits Monday in a 3-2 shootout win over Washington.

Stephens made a nifty doorstep deflection of a Patrick Maroon feed in the second period to stake the Lightning to a 2-0 lead. He also enjoyed an efficient night in the faceoff circle, winning eight of 12 (66.7 percent) draws. Stephens, who centered Tampa Bay's fourth line Monday, contributed three goals and three assists in 38 regular-season games as a first-year NHLer.