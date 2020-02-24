Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Sent to bus league
Tampa Bay assigned Stephens (lower body) to AHL Syracuse on Monday, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Stephens was held out of Saturday's game against Arizona with a lower-body injury, but his demotion indicates that's no longer an issue. The 23-year-old pivot will likely be back with the big club sooner rather than later.
