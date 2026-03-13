Paul (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Saturday's tilt versus Carolina, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Paul practiced without restrictions Friday. He has missed the last 11 games, missing the last six weeks. He should play as a middle-six center upon his return, with Yanni Gourde moving down the depth chart. Paul had six goals and 12 points in 34 games prior to his injury Feb. 1.