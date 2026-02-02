Paul scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins in the Stadium Series.

Paul brought the Lightning within a goal, capitalizing on a parade to the penalty box for the Bruins late in the second period. This goal ended a nine-game point drought for Paul, who has been dropped to a bottom-six role recently. The 30-year-old forward has struggled after consecutive 40-point campaigns, earning a mere six goals, 12 points, 48 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-10 rating over 34 appearances this season. He doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats unless he makes a dramatic improvement on offense.