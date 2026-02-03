Paul sustained an undisclosed injury during Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins and has been ruled out for the Lightning's last two games prior to the Olympic break, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports Tuesday.

Paul's first chance to return to the lineup will be in the first half of a back-to-back set Feb. 25 against Toronto. The Olympic break will be coming at a good time for the Lightning, as their center depth has taken a hit from injuries. Paul has six goals, 12 points, 48 shots, 42 hits and a minus-10 rating over 34 appearances this season.