Perbix (upper body) set up three goals in a 5-2 win over the Kings on Saturday.

It was the first time in his career that he picked up three points in a game. All three were primary assists and he did it in just 15:18 of ice time. Perbix had missed four games with an upper body injury. Prior to the absence, he had four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games. Perbix has impressed as a rookie in a top-four role for the Bolts and has 18 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 39 games.