Perbix (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Predators, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Perbix will miss at least one game after exiting Thursday's contest with an injury. The rookie defenseman will be replaced in the lineup by Zach Bogosian, who is making his season debut after offseason shoulder surgery. Even when healthy again, Perbix may face a tougher path to playing time.
More News
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Collects goal, assist in win•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Scores lone Lightning goal in loss•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Notches helper in loss•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Earns first NHL helper•