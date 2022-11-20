Perbix (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Predators, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Perbix will miss at least one game after exiting Thursday's contest with an injury. The rookie defenseman will be replaced in the lineup by Zach Bogosian, who is making his season debut after offseason shoulder surgery. Even when healthy again, Perbix may face a tougher path to playing time.